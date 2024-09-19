India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai is back on Sept 25-26

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave is set for its annual Mumbai edition, on September 25-26, at the Taj Lands End.
India Today Group said that the conclave will feature a rich tapestry of influential voices from various sectors, reflecting India’s ongoing evolution amidst global challenges.
“India has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership in the face of dynamic disruptions, emerging as a confident and assertive global player.”
Key speakers at the conclave include Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra; P. Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Aaditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena.
Other notable speakers are – Sri M, a Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, and Author; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited; Darshan Mehta, President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited; Saif Ali Khan, Actor; Manu Bhaker, Olympic Bronze Medallist; Kiran Rao, Producer, Screenwriter, and Director; Richa Chadha, Actor and Producer; Triptii Dimri, Actor; and Navya Naveli Nanda, Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, and Podcaster.
The list of speakers at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024:
Nitin Gadkari I Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Eknath Shinde I Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Chirag Paswan I Union Minister of Food Processing Industries
Devendra Fadnavis I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra
P Chidambaram I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
Sri M I Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, Author
Saif Ali Khan I Actor
Gaurav Gogoi I Deputy Leader, Congress Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha
Supriya Sule I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), NCP—(Sharadchandra Pawar)
Priyanka Chaturvedi I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena
Milind Deora I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena)
Shambhavi Choudhary I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), LJP
Tanuj Punia I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC
Sasikanth Senthil I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), DMK
Sanjna Jatav I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bharatiya Janata Party
Sunil Ambekar I Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS
Aaditya Thackeray I President, Yuva Sena
Ashish Shelar I President, BJP Mumbai
Dr Raj Ragoowansi I Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon
Radhika Gupta I MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Naresh Arora I Co-Founder, Design Boxed
Robbin Sharma I Founder Director, Showtime Consulting
Meeran Chadha Borwankar I Former Commissioner of Police Pune and Chief of Crime Branch Mumbai
Prabha Chandra I Senior Professor of Psychiatry and Dean of Behavioral Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences
Navneet Munot I MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company; Chairman, AMFI
Manish Chokhani I Director, Enam Securities
Puneet Chhatwal I MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited
Darshan Mehta I President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited
Saurabh Kumar Sahu I Managing Director & Lead – India Business, Accenture
Savi Soin I President, Qualcomm India
Rajendra Korde I President, Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti
Rahul Shewale I Former Member of Parliament; Former Standing Committee Chairman, MCGM
Manu Bhaker I Olympic Bronze Medallist
Jaspal Rana I Asian Games Gold Medallist & Pistol Coach
Avani Lekhara I Paralympic Medallist, Shooting
Hokato Hotozhe Sema I Paralympic Medallist, Shot Put
Navdeep Singh I Paralympic Medallist, Javelin
Rakesh Chaurasia I Flute Maestro and Grammy Award Winner
Kiran Rao I Producer, Screenwriter, Director
Richa Chadha I Actor & Producer
Guneet Monga I Producer
Triptii Dimri I Actor
Navya Naveli Nanda I Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, Podcaster