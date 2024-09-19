India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai is back on Sept 25-26

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave is set for its annual Mumbai edition, on September 25-26, at the Taj Lands End.

India Today Group said that the conclave will feature a rich tapestry of influential voices from various sectors, reflecting India’s ongoing evolution amidst global challenges.

“India has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership in the face of dynamic disruptions, emerging as a confident and assertive global player.”

Key speakers at the conclave include Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra; P. Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Aaditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena.

Other notable speakers are – Sri M, a Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, and Author; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited; Darshan Mehta, President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited; Saif Ali Khan, Actor; Manu Bhaker, Olympic Bronze Medallist; Kiran Rao, Producer, Screenwriter, and Director; Richa Chadha, Actor and Producer; Triptii Dimri, Actor; and Navya Naveli Nanda, Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, and Podcaster.

The list of speakers at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024:

Nitin Gadkari I Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Eknath Shinde I Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Chirag Paswan I Union Minister of Food Processing Industries

Devendra Fadnavis I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra

P Chidambaram I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha

Sri M I Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, Author

Saif Ali Khan I Actor

Gaurav Gogoi I Deputy Leader, Congress Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha

Supriya Sule I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), NCP—(Sharadchandra Pawar)

Priyanka Chaturvedi I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena

Milind Deora I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena)

Shambhavi Choudhary I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), LJP

Tanuj Punia I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC

Sasikanth Senthil I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), DMK

Sanjna Jatav I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bharatiya Janata Party

Sunil Ambekar I Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS

Aaditya Thackeray I President, Yuva Sena

Ashish Shelar I President, BJP Mumbai

Dr Raj Ragoowansi I Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon

Radhika Gupta I MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Naresh Arora I Co-Founder, Design Boxed

Robbin Sharma I Founder Director, Showtime Consulting

Meeran Chadha Borwankar I Former Commissioner of Police Pune and Chief of Crime Branch Mumbai

Prabha Chandra I Senior Professor of Psychiatry and Dean of Behavioral Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

Navneet Munot I MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company; Chairman, AMFI

Manish Chokhani I Director, Enam Securities

Puneet Chhatwal I MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited

Darshan Mehta I President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited

Saurabh Kumar Sahu I Managing Director & Lead – India Business, Accenture

Savi Soin I President, Qualcomm India

Rajendra Korde I President, Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti

Rahul Shewale I Former Member of Parliament; Former Standing Committee Chairman, MCGM

Manu Bhaker I Olympic Bronze Medallist

Jaspal Rana I Asian Games Gold Medallist & Pistol Coach

Avani Lekhara I Paralympic Medallist, Shooting

Hokato Hotozhe Sema I Paralympic Medallist, Shot Put

Navdeep Singh I Paralympic Medallist, Javelin

Rakesh Chaurasia I Flute Maestro and Grammy Award Winner

Kiran Rao I Producer, Screenwriter, Director

Richa Chadha I Actor & Producer

Guneet Monga I Producer

Triptii Dimri I Actor

Navya Naveli Nanda I Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, Podcaster