HT Media narrows Q1FY26 loss to Rs 11.37 crore; Print ad revenue at Rs 255 crore

New Delhi: HT Media narrowed its losses for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. As per the stock exchange filings, the company rebounded from a Rs 27.59 crore loss in the first quarter of the previous fiscal to Rs 11.37 crore in Q1FY26.

The conglomerate reported a net consolidated revenue of Rs 412.15 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, as compared to Rs 378.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 8.8% on-year.

On a sequential basis, the revenue declined 19.74%, plummeting from Rs 513.57 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Aligned with this, the company reported a profitable last quarter of FY25, with profits marked at Rs 51.36 crore.

Among the various verticals, print emerged as the most robust, registering a revenue of Rs 323.88 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to Rs 298.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Digital reported Rs 56.48 crore in revenue, as compared to Rs 46.63 crore in Q1FY25. Radio declined to Rs 31 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from Rs 35.71 crore in Q1FY25.

Within the print vertical, the revenue was led by advertisements that brought in Rs 255 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, registering a 17% on-year growth. The ad revenue was reported at Rs 219 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The circulation revenue, however, declined 8%, from Rs 55 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 51 crore in Q1FY26.