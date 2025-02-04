HT Media narrows losses; Ad revenue for print increases 9%

New Delhi: HT Media, on Tuesday, announced their Q3 results reporting a profit of Rs 6.57 crore, with the revenue from operations jumping to Rs 285.7 crore.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues have jumped 16%, as the company recovered from a Rs 9.5 crore loss in the previous quarter.

The improved momentum of HT Media is attributed to advertising growth in the print segment. As per the BSE filing, HT Media has witnessed a 9% on-year growth, with ad revenues jumping from Rs 283 crore to Rs 309 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The ad revenue increases 22% quarter-on-quarter.

The ad revenue growth in the print segment (english and hindi) is on the back of key commercial categories, except FMCG, BFSI, Retail, and Industrial, the company stated.

On a consolidated basis, the company has announced a total revenue of Rs 530 crore this quarter, as compared to Rs 486 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Reflecting a 9% y-o-y growth, at an on-quarter basis, this growth in revenue is at 11%

The Digital revenues for HT Media grew 32% year-on-year while declining 7% on a quarter basis. The revenue reported at Rs 51 crore for the current quarter is led by OTTplay and Shine, the company said.

On the consolidated front, HT Media has incurred Rs 3.24 crore in losses. The losses have narrowed in the reported quarter, however.

Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director, HT Media, said, “On a consolidated basis, we reported growth in revenue and an improvement in operational profitability compared to last year as well as sequentially. Print advertising revenues have on the back of price/mix seen improved revenue growth.

This, coupled with sustained control of operational expenses, has led to margin improvement on y-o-y as well as a q-o-q basis. The quarter also saw our Radio business post strong revenue growth as a result of non-FCT business, although margins continue to remain under duress. In the Digital business, the Company continues to post revenue growth and operational improvement.”