New Delhi: HT Media Group has appointed Mohd Faiz Rehman as the National Head - Ad Revenue.

Rehman has over 12 years of experience in sales leadership across various industries.

Prior to joining HT, Rehman held the role at Paytm as Vice-President & Head of Advertising Sales.

In the past, he has also worked at companies such as Hotstar, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors.