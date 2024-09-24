Advertisment

0

Advertisment
Print

Hindustan Times marks 100 years since inception

To honour this milestone, Hindustan Times is launching an year-long centenary celebration. This extended commemoration will feature a series of events, special publications, and community engagements

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
HT-100
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Hindustan Times celebrated a century of its inception. It was introduced on September 22, 1924, rooted in Delhi. 

To honour this milestone, Hindustan Times is launching an year-long centenary celebration. This extended commemoration will feature a series of events, special publications,  and community engagements. Hindustan Times is  transforming its HT House on KG Marg into a canvas of national memory. From September  22nd to 28th, as dusk falls, the building will come alive with a visual narrative. This  week-long spectacle will project India's journey onto the very walls that have housed a century of  journalism. 

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of HT Media, reflected on this momentous occasion: "As we mark  this extraordinary centennial, we are profoundly grateful for the enduring trust of our readers and  partners. They are the lifeblood of our century-long journey, relying on Hindustan Times to deliver  not just news, but insight, context and inspiration. It is their unwavering faith that has empowered us to stand resolute as the Voice of the Nation, guiding public discourse, informing citizens, and  shaping the contours of our collective future." 

As  part of this commemoration on September 22, 2024, Hindustan Times released a Special  Centenary Edition, that explores defining moments in India's history with the Hindustan Times. 

Hindustan Times
Advertisment
 