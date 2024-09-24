Hindustan Times marks 100 years since inception

New Delhi: Hindustan Times celebrated a century of its inception. It was introduced on September 22, 1924, rooted in Delhi.

To honour this milestone, Hindustan Times is launching an year-long centenary celebration. This extended commemoration will feature a series of events, special publications, and community engagements. Hindustan Times is transforming its HT House on KG Marg into a canvas of national memory. From September 22nd to 28th, as dusk falls, the building will come alive with a visual narrative. This week-long spectacle will project India's journey onto the very walls that have housed a century of journalism.

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of HT Media, reflected on this momentous occasion: "As we mark this extraordinary centennial, we are profoundly grateful for the enduring trust of our readers and partners. They are the lifeblood of our century-long journey, relying on Hindustan Times to deliver not just news, but insight, context and inspiration. It is their unwavering faith that has empowered us to stand resolute as the Voice of the Nation, guiding public discourse, informing citizens, and shaping the contours of our collective future."

As part of this commemoration on September 22, 2024, Hindustan Times released a Special Centenary Edition, that explores defining moments in India's history with the Hindustan Times.