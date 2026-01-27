New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures reported a sharp decline in consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with earnings falling 95 per cent to Rs 89 lakh, largely due to higher expenses.

The company had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 17.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 212.24 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 197.47 crore a year earlier. However, total expenses rose to Rs 218.96 crore from Rs 201.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Media Ventures said it incurred Rs 115.67 crore towards fair value movement in respect of financial instruments during the quarter, higher than Rs 93.52 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals stood at Rs 180.66 crore, marginally higher than Rs 179.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The digital segment recorded revenue of Rs 28.96 crore, up from Rs 16.72 crore a year earlier.

Separately, the board approved the appointment of Sameer Singh as Managing Director for a five-year term beginning March 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.