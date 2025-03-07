Grihshobha unveils a new look with its March 2025 issue

New Delhi: Grihshobha has unveiled a new look with its March 2025 issue.

The International Women’s Day Special issue features an exclusive cover story on filmmaker Payal Kapadia, written by journalist Jane Borges.

Kapadia’s film All We Imagine as Light features the story of two women based in Mumbai. Kapadia opens up about her childhood in her home, her relationship with the city, and how her engagement with politics has shaped her storytelling.

She credits her mother, an artist, and her father, a psychoanalyst, for her understanding of human emotions, which later solidified at FTII, Pune, during a pivotal student strike. "I think there’s a fear that if women become friends, it will be a big problem for everyone," said Kapadia.

The cover portrait for the story is shot by photographer Prarthna Singh.

Beyond the cover story, the issue features five young business entrepreneurs of India.

Paresh Nath, Founder and Editor, Grihshobha, said, "Our readers are at an inflection point, seeking more than just solutions to daily challenges. They aspire for a life of purpose, self-reliance, and progress. Our new look and editorial design are geared to inspire them towards a life of fulfillment and greater meaning."

He continued, “Beginning March, each issue of Grihshobha will, therefore feature a deeply intimate profile of a woman who can be an inspiring role model for our readers to look up to. Our effort will be to anchor the story around frank, open, and honest conversations to make it relatable to our readers. In the age of digital, we want the print magazine to stand apart with its deep and rich story-telling.”

The revamped Grihshobha features a new masthead, a modern colour palette, and minimalist layouts.

Grihshobha is also launching the inaugural edition of the GS Inspire Awards, scheduled for March 20, 2025, at Travancore Palace, New Delhi.

The Grihshobha Inspire Women’s Awards aims to honour the achievements of women. The awards have recognised 24 women and their achievements. The list of an independent jury for the event includes:

• Sathya Saran (Head of the Jury), Former Editor, Femina

• Nuriya Ansari, President, Learning Links Foundation

• Padmapriya, Actor

• Dilshad Master, Director, Outbound Himalaya

• Richa Shah, Editor, Champak

• Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor, The Caravan