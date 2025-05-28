Forbes India marks 16th anniversary with ‘Disruption’ themed special issue

New Delhi: Forbes India has released a special commemorative issue to mark its 16th anniversary, with the theme of ‘Disruption’. The edition, titled Giant Strides, examines the recent transformative shifts across India’s social, economic, and cultural landscapes, suggesting that disruption has increasingly become a driver of progress.

Since its inception, Forbes India has reported on the country’s entrepreneurial evolution, highlighting ideas, businesses, and individuals shaping India’s future. This edition builds on that tradition, offering reflections from a wide range of sectors including energy, education, sport, and technology.

The edition features contributions from several prominent figures, including:

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India





Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power





Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and mental health advocate





Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys





Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge





Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO for Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra





Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Group





These voices offer insights into India’s ongoing transitions in fields such as manufacturing, clean energy, digital innovation, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. Their essays explore how leadership, value creation, and resilience are being redefined in response to rapid change.

The anniversary issue also features a redesigned cover that departs from previous visual styles. The new design seeks to convey a sense of ambition and reinvention, aligning with the edition’s thematic focus.