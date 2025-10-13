New Delhi: Flipkart has run a full-page print story titled “A Man Once Bought A Single Sock” on the front pages of the Hindustan Times and The Times of India over the weekend, reviving the long-form, copy-led tradition in festive advertising.

The ad reads like a modern short story. A character named Arjun misplaces a sock, goes online to replace it, and in the process rediscovers joy, hope and a new beginning through Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale.

The narrative uses the missing sock as a metaphor for fresh starts, positioning the sale as a moment of discovery rather than a pure discount event.

The tone is witty and nostalgic. It leans on uninterrupted copy and a simple arc instead of celebrity-led visuals or short hooks. The piece is designed to make readers slow down and read, a contrast to the six-second creative formats common in digital feeds.

“Weekends are the right time to just sit back, enjoy a good read and shop for your favourite products,” said Pratik Shetty, VP – Marketing and Growth, Flipkart.

The story celebrates small moments that trigger change and aims to remind consumers that every item can carry a personal plot twist.

The creative ran on October 13, 2025, as part of the brand’s Diwali push.