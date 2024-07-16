DB Corp’s net profit soars by 49.7% YoY to Rs 117.9 crore in Q1 FY2024

New Delhi: DB Corp’s net profit grew by 49.7% YoY to Rs 117.9 crore in Q1 FY2025 as against Rs 78.8 crore in Q1 FY24.

The company’s total revenue was up by 7.4% (YoY) to Rs 616.3 crore as against Rs 573.6 crore in the first quarter of FY2025.

In Q1, DB Corp’s EBIDTA grew by 40.4% to Rs 190.9 crore as against Rs 135.9 crore aided by advertising revenue.

While its advertising revenue grew by 8.4% to Rs 427.7 crore as against Rs 394.6 crore, circulation revenue stood at Rs 119.2 crore as against Rs 119.9 crore.

In a press statement, DB Corp said, “Growth was fueled by effective cost control measures, and also helped by softening newsprint prices.”

When it comes to DB Corp’s radio business, its advertising revenue grew by 6.2 % YoY at Rs 38.6 crore in Q1 of FY2025 versus Rs 36.4 crore in Q1FY24. The radio business’ Q1 EBIDTA grew by 14.2% YoY to Rs 13.2 crore versus Rs 11.5 crore.

Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY2025, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp, said, "As we enter fiscal 2025, Dainik Bhaskar has demonstrated resilience and strength. Our first quarter results are particularly impressive considering the dip in govt billing due to the election code of conduct. We are maintaining our growth trajectory across our Print, Radio, and digital platforms, underscoring the robustness of our omnichannel strategy and the underlying demand for our media offerings. Our digital platform with currently 18 million MAUs is a powerful pillar of growth.”