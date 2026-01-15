New Delhi: DB Corp, on Wednesday, reported a muted performance in the December quarter, with advertising revenue declining both year-on-year and sequentially amid a high base of festive and election-led advertising in the previous year.

For Q3 FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 629.3 crore, down 4.0% year-on-year from Rs 655.6 crore, and 0.8% lower quarter-on-quarter compared with Rs 634.7 crore in Q2 FY26.

Advertising revenue declined 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 439.5 crore, from Rs 476.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, advertising revenue slipped 1.9%, compared with Rs 448.0 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting the spillover of festive advertising into the September quarter and the absence of state election-related spending seen last year.

Net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 95.5 crore, down from Rs 118.2 crore in the year-ago period, but up 2% sequentially.

Segment-wise the print, publishing and allied business reported segment revenue of Rs 564.3 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 594.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Rs 571.8 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decline. The radio business (MY FM) reported advertising revenue of Rs 41.0 crore in Q3 FY26, down from Rs 48.6 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 42.9 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating a 4.4% quarter-on-quarter decline.

Commenting on the results, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp, said, “We delivered a stable performance in Q3 FY26 in a quarter that was impacted by a higher base from the festive season and state elections in the same period last year.

With a larger part of the festive spend shifting into Q2 this year, the year-on-year comparison was not directly comparable. Encouragingly, advertiser sentiment improved sequentially through the quarter, reflecting a gradual pick-up in demand across our markets.”

Agarwal said advertiser sentiment improved sequentially during the quarter, indicating a gradual recovery in demand across markets. He added that continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiencies helped the company maintain healthy margins, underscoring the resilience of its operating model.

Looking ahead, he said the company remains optimistic about the consumption outlook, with the upcoming Union Budget, expected revisions in government pay and allowances, and other policy measures likely to support spending in the fourth quarter.

He added that improving sequential trends, strong brands, deep editorial connect and a growing digital footprint position DB Corp well to capture emerging opportunities and create long-term value.