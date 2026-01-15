New Delhi: DB Corp has announced the appointment of Rakesh Khetan as Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will take charge in the Technology Department of the company with effect from January 15, 2026.

His appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. With this role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s information technology strategy, systems, and digital initiatives.

Khetan brings over 21 years of experience in the field of information technology. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He also has a postgraduate diploma in business administration and several professional certifications.

Over the years, he has worked across areas such as IT governance, digital transformation, cybersecurity, enterprise systems, cloud platforms, automation, and IT risk management. He has held leadership positions in reputed organisations and has worked closely with senior management teams.

Along with the appointment, the board also took note of the resignation of Amit Prakashrao Waghmare, who was serving as Chief Information Officer of the company. Waghmare has resigned from his position, citing personal career reasons. His resignation will be effective from January 31, 2026, which will also be his last working day with the company.

As a result of his resignation, Waghmare will cease to be a Senior Management Personnel of DB Corp from the effective date. The company stated that his exit is not due to any disagreement with the management or the Board.

DB Corp acknowledged Waghmare’s contribution during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours. The company said the transition will be smooth, with Khetan taking over the responsibilities to ensure continuity in technology operations.