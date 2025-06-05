Dainik Jagran launches Janhit Jagran 2025 to support purpose driven start ups

New Delhi: Dainik Jagran, one of India’s newspapers, has announced the 2025 edition of Janhit Jagran, a platform aimed at supporting start-ups that align with its seven focus areas of social concern.

The initiative provides an opportunity for early-stage ventures to pitch for funding and grants. This year’s Final Pitch Day is scheduled for June 8, 2025, at the Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The 2025 edition introduces three participation categories:

For-profit start-ups, supported by revenue-based financing platform GetVantage



Not-for-profit ventures



Young entrepreneurs and students, both judged and supported by PW SOS, a social impact organisation





The programme’s aim is to encourage ventures working in areas such as poverty alleviation, population planning, education, health, water conservation, women’s empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran, said, “Janhit Jagran is not just a start up program; it is a mission to fuel entrepreneurship with purpose. We believe in start-ups that go beyond valuations – start-ups that solve real-world problems aligned with our ethos. By combining the reach and credibility of Dainik Jagran with strategic funding partners like GetVantage, we are creating a platform where good ideas meet great opportunities.”

Shortlisted ventures from each category will pitch live on Final Pitch Day. The for-profit entries will be evaluated by domain experts and investors associated with GetVantage, a fintech platform providing growth capital to MSMEs and entrepreneurs. Entries under the not-for-profit and student entrepreneur categories will be reviewed by the team at PW SOS.