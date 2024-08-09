Dainik Bhaskar Group launches ‘Market Gyaan’ series

Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has announced the launch of its new series, ‘Market Gyaan,’ aimed at fostering dialogues with industry professionals and enhancing engagement among stakeholders in the media and marketing sectors.

The inaugural session, held in Gurgaon, was hosted by Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer at DB Corp.

Sengupta outlined the platform's objective and said it is to facilitate informal yet insightful discussions on media strategies, consumer trends, and marketing innovations within the dynamic media landscape.

The first session featured an address by Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media at Dabur India, who shared his knowledge on navigating media disruptions and adapting to evolving consumer behaviors. Key topics covered included the resilience of newspapers, the balance between legacy and new brands, and strategies for engaging with Gen-Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Sengupta remarked, "The ‘Market Gyaan’ series is designed to be a dynamic forum for industry leaders to share their insights and strategies. As we navigate the evolving media landscape, these conversations will help shape future marketing innovations and strengthen stakeholder engagement."