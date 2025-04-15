Dainik Bhaskar claims 1.5 lakh jump in copy circulation between January and March

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has clocked a circulation jump, adding 1.5 lakh copies between January and March 2025.

The growth, the publisher said, stems from a robust multi-channel strategy focused on on-ground insights, tech-enabled subscriber onboarding, and an aggressive reader acquisition campaign.

The group deployed over 900 surveyors for door-to-door data collection, which helped fine-tune hyperlocal strategies.

An industry-first OTP-based booking system was also introduced to streamline subscriptions. Adding to the momentum was the launch of the “Jeeto 14 Crore” campaign aimed at attracting new readers.

Rakesh Goswami, COO – Operations, said, “This circulation growth isn’t just a number; it’s a testament to our deep-rooted ground connect, tech-first execution, and reader-centric thinking. From our surveyors to top management, every team member played a crucial role in making this happen.”

“At Dainik Bhaskar, we are always driven by one belief — to challenge the status quo. While people talked about digital play, we silently created a revolution on the ground,” added Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director – Dainik Bhaskar Group. “This growth shows that newspapers, when reinvented with innovation, discipline, and reader love, are more powerful than ever. We’re proud that the readers are coming back to the newspapers.”