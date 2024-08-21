Dainik Bhaskar circulates seed-embedded newspapers

Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group, has launched its CSR campaign “Ek Ped Ek Zindagi.”

The initiative, which aims to combat India’s loss of green cover, has enlisted the support of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

On August 20th, the newspaper embedded seeds directly into its publications, aimed at allowing readers to plant these seeds directly from the newspaper.

This initiative is distributed to over 50 lakh households across India and the company revealed that the initiative has received praise from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Every participant who plants a seed or sapling will receive a personalised thank you message from Khan.

Commenting on this, Khan said, “I chose to be a part of the 'Ek Ped Ek Zindagi' campaign because I truly believe that small actions, when multiplied by millions, can lead to significant change. Environmental conservation isn’t just a cause, it’s a necessity for our future. The alarming loss of green cover in India is something that concerns us all, and when Dainik Bhaskar approached me with this innovative and meaningful initiative, I felt it was the perfect opportunity to contribute.

What attracted me the most was the simplicity of the idea. By embedding seeds directly into the newspaper, Dainik Bhaskar is making it easy for millions of people to take a small yet impactful step towards a greener planet. I also loved how the campaign connects with people personally through the thank you messages, making it more than just a one-time effort—it’s a movement.

For me, this campaign isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope for a better tomorrow. I’m honored to lend my support and be a part of a cause that aligns with my belief in meaningful change driven by collective action.”

Commenting on the campaign, Girish Agarwal, Director of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, stated, “At Dainik Bhaskar, our mission is to drive meaningful change through impactful initiatives, like our Say No to Plastic drive, the Save Birds CSR campaign, and our World Press Freedom Day project. Our values at Dainik Bhaskar center around a deep commitment to social responsibility. We believe in fostering a culture of sustainability, empowering communities, and championing causes that drive meaningful change.

'Ek Ped Ek Zindagi' campaign embodies this vision perfectly and Aamir Khan is the ideal choice to lead this campaign due to his commitment to social causes and his proven ability to inspire action. His work on Satyamev Jayate showcased his deep passion for social change, making him a compelling advocate for environmental sustainability. Aamir Khan's involvement brings not only star power but also the authenticity and credibility needed to engage millions effectively and with this partnership, we are confident that we can mobilize more people to join us in making a positive difference, one tree at a time.”