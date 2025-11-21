Dainik Bhaskar appoints Durga Chakraborty as Corporate Sales Head - South India

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has appointed Durga Chakraborty as Corporate Sales Head for South India, a move aimed at strengthening its regional leadership and driving growth across key southern markets.

Chakraborty brings over two decades of experience across broadcast, print, radio and digital media, with roles spanning India and the United States. She joins DB Corp’s senior leadership team at a time when the group is looking to deepen its presence and corporate advertising relationships in the South.

Before this appointment, Chakraborty was Associate Vice President at Sony Pictures Networks India. In that role, she led sales for multiple verticals including SAB TV, the free-to-air portfolio, kids programming and the English cluster. Industry executives familiar with her work say she has handled large client mandates, regional expansion and cross-platform sales strategies.

At Dainik Bhaskar Group, she will report to Mayar Penkar, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Sales. Penkar said Chakraborty’s industry exposure and client-focused approach would support the group’s South India ambitions and help build stronger market partnerships.

In her new role, Chakraborty will lead corporate sales strategy for the region, focus on customer-centric offerings, and build high-performance teams to support DB Corp’s advertising and brand solutions business in South India. The appointment is part of the group’s broader effort to scale its regional footprint and align sales leadership with its market expansion plans.