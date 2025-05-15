Business Today to hold jury meet for inaugural sustainability awards on 16 May

New Delhi: Business Today will convene the jury for the first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies – Summit & Awards on 16 May 2025. The panel will evaluate and shortlist companies that have shown a measurable commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The jury will be chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairperson of the State Bank of India. Other members include Deepali Pant, former Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India; Mehul Pandya, Managing Director and Group CEO of CareEdge Group; Vimal Bhandari, Chairperson of the Board, HDFC Trustee Company Ltd; Kamran Khan, Managing Director and Head of ESG for Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank Group; Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor; and Dr K Ravichandran, Director, Indian Institute of Forest Management.

The BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies summit and awards are scheduled for 6 June 2025 in New Delhi. Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is expected to attend as chief guest. The summit will include discussions on the intersection of business and sustainability, and recognise efforts by companies in adopting ESG frameworks.