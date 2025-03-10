Business Today commemorates 33rd anniversary with launch of Unstoppable@33 campaign

New Delhi: Business Today, on its 33rd anniversary, has launched a new edition with the campaign Unstoppable@33. The issue, themed “Future Perfect: Charting India’s Path to Prosperity,” is available on stands.

The 220+ page edition features five covers and 110+ pages of advertising from 70+ brands.

The edition features 15+ guest columns by industry professionals.

The edition covers themes such as job creation, policy reforms, AI leadership, inclusive growth, and the transformative power of MSMEs.

It explores India’s consumer market, the rise of future industry giants, the evolution of banking and financial markets, and critical developments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and healthcare reforms.

The issue also examines India’s IPO landscape, including the potential for a $10 billion listing and the growing global dominance of Indian cricket.