Bombay Times and Delhi Times celebrate 30th anniversary

New Delhi: Bombay Times and Delhi Times have officially kicked off their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations began with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who unveiled a special tribute to the Bombay Times in the form of a life-size front page of the paper at The Times of India office.

Adding to the celebratory fervour, an experiential street carnival is now underway outside The Times of India office.

The carnival, which runs from December 19 to December 20, offers visitors a chance to step back in time and relive three decades of Bombay Times’ unforgettable moments.

Highlights of the carnival include:

Streets decked with vintage Bollywood movie posters and a red-carpet experience.

Photo booths for fun, nostalgic snapshots and entertainment artists like Golden Statue Man, Mirror Man and Jugglers.

Interactive fun counters such as tarot readings and bracelet-making corners.

Celebrities like Ram and Gautami Kapoor, Taha Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Iqbal Khan, Sheeba and many others were also spotted enjoying the celebrations, exploring the walk-through timeline and posing at photo booths.

Special issue coming on December 21

To celebrate the 30-year journey of Bombay Times and Delhi Times, both brands will be bringing out a special issue that will take readers on a nostalgic ride back to the 90s—the era that reshaped both the entertainment world and lifestyle journalism.

Launched in 1994, these publications recognised, ahead of almost all others in the space, that what entertained and engaged readers—Bollywood, fashion, food, fitness, and high society— was just as relevant to the reader as the hard news around politics and the economy.

This special issue will take you back to the mid-90s, revisiting a time when movies ran for 25-50

weeks, cassette tapes needed pencils to rewind, and Page 3 became synonymous with flamboyance and aspirational living. It will feature untold stories of iconic names and their journeys over these three decades, along with a nostalgic look at people and stories that defined the era.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Bennett, Coleman & Co, said, "Completing 30 years of Bombay Times and Delhi Times is a moment of immense pride. These publications have become an integral part of our readers’ lives, capturing the pulse of India’s entertainment and lifestyle landscape. The 30th Anniversary celebrations are our way of expressing gratitude to our readers, partners and the world of showbusiness for their unwavering support through the years."