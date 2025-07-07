BCCL appoints Shanu Singh as Director - The Economic Times Brand

New Delhi: Shanu Singh has joined BCCL (The Times of India) as Director - The Economic Times Brand.

In this role, she will lead the Brand strategy, positioning, and integrated marketing efforts for The Economic Times across print, digital and events/IPs.

She will drive Brand growth, enhance Reader engagement, and strengthen Advertiser relationships through innovative marketing strategies.



Singh a marketing leader with over 18 years of experience across Brand strategy, Integrated marketing, Digital campaigns, UI/UX, Client engagement and Corporate communication in leading BFSI firms.

In her last assignment as CMO of ASK Asset & Wealth Management (a Blackstone portfolio company), she led Brand transformation, Digital marketing and Corporate communication.

Prior to ASK, she held leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, spearheading brand strategy, high-impact marketing campaigns and activation strategic partnerships.

At Kotak Mahindra Bank, she led campaigns and drove adoption of digital banking products.

Singh holds an MBA from NMIMS Mumbai (Silver Medallist) and a BA (Hons) in Economics from Miranda House, Delhi University.

She has also completed programs like Wharton Executive Leadership, and General Management MDP, IIM Ahmedabad.

She has also actively contributed as a jury member for awards like the Effies and Emvies.