Anurag Agrawal joins The Times of India as Director – Response (West)

Delhi: Anurag Agrawal has joined BCCL (The Times of India) as Director – Response (West).

Agrawal had an earlier stint with BCCL for around 8 years as Sr. Vice-President and Regional Head - Response (North).

A Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics and Communication) from BIT and PGDM from IIM Lucknow with majors in Strategy and Marketing, Agrawal has over 3 decades of experience spread across Telecom, Banking, DTH, IT and Media.

He has held leadership positions at Tata Teleservices, Tata Sky, Reliance Infocom, ICICI and Vodafone.

His last role was as Group Chief Executive Officer at Sakshi Media Group.

As Director – Response (West), Agrawal will be responsible for executing Sales Strategy, Driving Growth, Plan for monetisation of Revenue Opportunities and aim to enhance TOI’s market presence for the West region.