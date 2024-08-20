Anshul Gupta joins The Times of India as Director - RMD

Delhi: Anshul Gupta has joined Bennett Coleman and Co. (The Times of India) as Director – RMD.

Gupta brings with him over 21 years of experience in sales and leadership roles within the FMCG industry, in organisations like Dabur India, Perfetti Van Melli and Amul. Gupta has experience in Sales Strategies, Channel Management, Sales Automation and Revenue Growth across regions, including North, East, and Central India.

In his last role as Vice-President and Head of Sales for Dabur India, Gupta played a role in steering the Company's Consumer Care business and driving Top Line growth and managing P&L accounts across Personal Care, Beverages and Health Care portfolios.

At BCCL, as Director – RMD (Results and Market Development), Gupta will be responsible for formulating a profitable circulation strategy for driving circulation and executing strategic initiatives for distribution of their products. In addition, he will be driving audience engagement and revenue, in alignment with the overall brand strategy.