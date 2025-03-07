Ananda Vikatan ordered to remove PM Narendra Modi’s caricature by Madras HC

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has directed Ananda Vikatan Productions to remove the caricature depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi shackled in chains during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and inform the same to the union government.

“On receipt of the information, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall unblock the Ananda Vikatan website,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The judge passed the interim order on Thursday on a petition filed by Ananda Vikatan Productions and Ananda Vikatan Publishers, challenging an order of the I&B Ministry, dated February 25, 2025, blocking the website and sought a consequential direction to the Ministry to restore public access to the website.

When the case came up for hearing, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for Ananda Vikatan, submitted that the caricature depicting the leaders would not affect the integrity and sovereignty of India.

“It was freedom of expression. Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act lists reasons for which the Centre could issue directions to block public access to any information through any computer resource,” Narayan said.

“The cartoon published by Ananda Vikatan did not fall under any of the reasons cited under the law for blocking public access to information,” he added.

Additional solicitor general, A R L Sunderesan, submitted that the impugned order says how the caricature offends section 69 A of IT Act. A committee appointed by the central government had already stated that public access to the website could be allowed if the magazine removed the offending caricature voluntarily, he added, and sought time to file a counter affidavit.

After hearing both sides, the judge said that given the submissions made as to whether the caricature was a freedom of press or mischief can be decided later.

“In the meantime, subject to a final order of this court, the magazine shall remove the caricature and inform the same to the central government. On receipt of the same, the central government can permit public access to the website,” the judge added.

The judge posted to March 21 for a further hearing of the case.