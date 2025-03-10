A beeline of 70+ brands powers Business Today’s 33rd anniversary edition

New Delhi: Leading Indian business news magazine Business Today celebrated its 33rd anniversary with a landmark edition under the dynamic campaign Unstoppable@33, reaffirming its unmatched influence in the business and financial media landscape.

The special issue, themed “Future Perfect: Charting India’s Path to Prosperity,” presents a forward-looking vision of India’s economic growth and is now available on stands.

This over 220-page mega edition stands as a testament to Business Today’s legacy of excellence. Featuring five covers, it underscores the magazine’s scale and innovation.

Driven by an overwhelming response from advertisers, the anniversary issue showcases over 110 pages of advertising from 70+ brands, including eight unique ad innovations.

Additionally, more than 15 industry stalwarts have contributed insightful guest columns, making it an essential read for business leaders, policymakers, and professionals.

For 33 years, the magazine has been the benchmark of excellence in business journalism in India, unrivaled in its scale, reach, and influence, Business Today said.

This special edition delves deep into India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse, covering key themes such as job creation, policy reforms, AI leadership, inclusive growth, and the transformative power of MSMEs.

It explores India’s booming consumer market, the rise of future industry giants, the evolution of banking and financial markets, and critical developments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and healthcare reforms.

The issue also examines India’s IPO landscape, including the potential for a record-breaking $10 billion listing, and the growing global dominance of Indian cricket.

“With no competition matching its scale, Business Today continues to be the definitive voice in business journalism, shaping corporate discourse in India and beyond. The Unstoppable@33 campaign not only celebrates the magazine’s remarkable journey but also sets the stage for the future of business journalism in India. This landmark edition reinforces Business Today’s commitment to delivering insightful, in-depth, and authoritative content that drives conversations on India’s economic future,” the magazine said.