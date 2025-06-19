Lemma strengthens sales team with hires across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru

New Delhi: Lemma, a full-funnel AdTech platform, announced the expansion of its sales team with four key hires across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Lemma is a full-funnel adtech platform operating in the OOH space.

Urvashi Singh and Priya Kalakoti have joined the Delhi office as Director and Associate Director, respectively.

Kalakoti’s most recent stint was as Revenue head at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.

Madhurima Bhattacharya has been appointed Associate Director of Sales at Lemma, based in Mumbai.

Bhattacharya has over 11 years of experience, primarily in digital ad sales. Before joining Lemma, she served as Associate Director of Sales at Wootag.

Urvashi has 16 years of experience across diverse digital platforms. Her most recent stint was as AGM Sales at Xapads.

Vikram Singh has joined as Director of Sales in Bengaluru. He has 17 years of advertising sales experience, including a tenure at TATA Play.

Singh said, “Building on the experience I’ve gained, I’ll focus on nurturing and leveraging my industry connections to create new business opportunities for us. My goal is to contribute meaningfully to Lemma’s growth in every possible way."

Kalakoti shared, "I’m excited to build great client relationships and help drive new opportunities in the north market." Priya will be instrumental in contributing to Lemma’s growth in the ad tech space and fostering new business in the region.

Bhattacharya commented, "I'm excited to bring my digital sales expertise to Lemma and contribute to expanding our presence and partnerships in the western market," she said.

Vikram expressed, "I am thrilled to embark on my new role as Director of Sales for South India at LEMMA. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in developing sales strategies, forging pivotal partnerships, and leading engagements with clients and media agencies to drive significant growth and deliver impactful solutions aligned with LEMMA’s forward-thinking vision.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Urvashi, Priya, Madhurima, and Vikram to Lemma,” stated Siddharth Dabhade, Chief Business Officer, Lemma, who will lead this expanded sales team.

He added, “Their collective experience will be crucial as we propel business growth, cultivate key alliances, and expand our integrated OOH and digital performance solutions across all markets. We're building the future of advertising, and this team is central to that vision.”

“As brands demand greater accountability and integration from media investments, we are entering a new era where OOH must work harder, smarter, and in sync with digital,” added Dabhade. “Our focus is to shape that evolution — bridging visibility with performance, and offline scale with digital precision.”