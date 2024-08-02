TRAI unveils consultation paper on FM Radio channels auction reserve prices for 18 cities

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on "Reserve Prices for Auction of FM Radio Channels" in 18 cities and towns in three states, including Jammu & Kashmir.

Stakeholders are invited to submit their written comments on the consultation paper by August 29, 2024. Any counter-comments should be submitted by September 12, 2024.

On March 19, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) requested TRAI's recommendations regarding the reserve price for the auction of FM radio channels. This auction will cover 18 cities and towns across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to facilitate the expansion of private FM radio.

MIB has decided to introduce a new category 'E' for these cities. MIB has proposed that all the technical parameters applicable for category 'D' cities, except for Effective Radiated Power (ERP) may apply to category 'E' cities. MIB has proposed the ERP for Category 'E' as 750 watts to 1 kilowatt.

MIB also asked TRAI to recommend the reserve price for the cities of Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

Accordingly, TRAI has prepared a consultation paper to seek the comments/views of the stakeholders on the determination of reserve prices for the auction of FM radio channels under the FM Phase-Ill Policy.