TRAI releases consultation paper pushing for a digital radio broadcast policy

New Delhi: The current radio landscape is dominated by analog radio. This means the current dissemination methods used by radio broadcasters use old-school analog signals that use combinations of zeroes and ones to send out signals received by radio devices across the country.

In an attempt to change that, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper today on "Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for private radio broadcasters.”

In other words, TRAI is working on a digital radio which could be compared to upgrading from an old TV to a new HD TV.

It’s clearer and can broadcast 3-4 channels on the same frequency whereas you could only broadcast one with analogue. This means more choices and better sound quality for listeners.

In a competitive environment, digital radio broadcasting can provide exciting new opportunities to radio broadcasters as well as a host of value-added services to the listeners.

At present, analogue terrestrial radio broadcast in India is carried out in Medium Wave (MW) (526-1606 KHz), Short Wave (SW) (6-22 MHz), and VHF-Il (88-108 MHz) spectrum bands. The VHF-Il band is popularly known as the FM band due to the deployment of Frequency Modulation (FM) technology in this band.

All India Radio (AIR) - the public service broadcaster provides radio broadcasting services in MW, SW, and FM bands. Private sector radio broadcasters are licensed to transmit programs in FM frequency band (88 108 MHz) only.

Being the flag bearer of radio technology in India, All India Radio (AIR) has initiated the digitisation of its analogue MW and SW radio broadcast network and has already replaced its existing 38 analogue transmitters with digital transmitters. AIR has conducted trials for digital radio technologies in the FM band also.

However, any initiative in digitisation of FM bands by private FM radio broadcasters is still awaited.

It is important to note that, in 2018, TRAI recommended creating a collaborative ecosystem for digital radio broadcasting in India, involving all key stakeholders. They emphasised the need for a government policy framework to guide the rollout of digital radio services.

Recently, in April 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) sought TRAI’s recommendations for a digital radio policy for private broadcasters, suggesting that existing FM Phase-III provisions might need an update to accommodate technological advancements.

Here’s a list of issues that TRAI has sought for consultation: