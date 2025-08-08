Sunil Kumaran takes over as CEO of Big FM; Abe Thomas exits

New Delhi: Sapphire Media-owned BIG FM has announced the appointment of Sunil Kumaran as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Abe Thomas.

With over 25 years of experience in media and communication, Kumaran has been an integral part of the brand’s journey for more than 14 years, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer.

Kumaran was elevated to COO in 2022 after serving as BIG FM’s Chief Brand and Digital Officer. While he has spent over 14 years with the company, in between, he also spent close to three years as Country Head of The Story Lab, the content specialist agency of Dentsu. In his first stint at Reliance Broadcast, he served as Business Head. Kumaran has also worked with McCann, Rediffusion and JWT in the past.

Thomas joined BIG FM’s parent, Reliance Broadcast Network, as CEO in 2018. Before that, he was CEO of Radio City and co-founder of One Network Entertainment. He has also held senior roles at Red FM, Sony Entertainment, NDTV and The Indian Express.

In May 2025, Sapphire Media completed its acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network, which owns BIG FM, through the insolvency process. Sapphire Media is promoted by Kaithal-based entrepreneur Sahil Mangla and media professional-turned-entrepreneur Aditya Vashistha.

Sahil Mangla, Chairman, Sapphire Media, said, “We are grateful to Abe Thomas for his visionary leadership, dedication and remarkable contribution towards the network. Sunil’s deep understanding of the brand makes him an ideal choice to lead BIG’s next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, we will continue to grow and achieve new milestones together.”

Kumaran said, “Excited to steer brand BIG into its next chapter — where radio is reimagined and we evolve into a true multimedia force. In a world moving at digital speed, our edge will lie in the power of content, the precision of data and the reach of tech-led storytelling. The goal is to create a brand that’s future-ready, fiercely relevant and built for impact. One that connects deeply with audiences, influences culture and delivers real outcomes for our partners.”