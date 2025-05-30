Starcom wins media mandate for McDonald’s India (South & West)

0

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (South and West), operated by Westlife Foodworld, has appointed Starcom India as its media agency of record, following a competitive pitch process held earlier this year.

Commenting on the development, Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (West & South), said, “We welcome Starcom India as our new Agency of Record (AOR) for media. Starcom brings a strong blend of strategic thinking and future-forward capabilities across data, digital, and tech, making them well-placed to partner with us on our growth journey.”

He added, “We would also like to thank Madison for a collaborative partnership that has spanned more than 20 years.”

