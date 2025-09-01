RED FM wraps up two-day South Side story festival in Delhi

New Delhi: 93.5 RED FM concluded the 7th edition of its South Side Story festival at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium in New Delhi. Across two days, the event brought together over 12,000 attendees to celebrate music, food, art, and traditions from Southern India.

Day one featured an eclectic mix of classical, folk, and contemporary acts. TM Krishna performed Carnatic compositions, Job Kurian presented indie music, and Aattam & Bhadra Rajin delivered new stage performances. The highlight of the evening was Padma Bhushan awardee Shobana, who made her North India stage debut with a performance blending Bharatanatyam and cinematic expression. The evening concluded with Avial performing Carnatic rock pieces.

Day two showcased a contemporary line-up including the all-women hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women, singer Sooraj Santhosh, Thaikkudam Bridge, and The Raghu Dixit Project. The performances spanned folk-fusion, hip-hop, and rock, illustrating the diversity of South India’s evolving music scene.

The festival extended beyond music. Attendees experienced a 20+ dish Onam Sadhya, along with curated food and beverage offerings from Naivedyam, Mahabelly, Dakshin Canteen, and Bili Hu. Literature corners and art installations were also part of the event. Attendance included a mix of audiences from Southern and Northern India, reflecting a cross-regional interest in the cultural showcase.

Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “South Side Story is more than just a music festival, it’s a vibrant celebration of art, culture, literature, cuisine, and community. It transcends age and gender, and it was truly uplifting to see such a diverse audience immersed in the South’s rich cultural spirit at our 7th edition of the South Side Story Festival. With each edition, the festival has evolved into one of Red FM’s most treasured properties, where tradition meets contemporary expression. We’re grateful to our incredible artists, partners, and audience who brought it all to life. At Red FM, we don’t just host events, we curate experiences that inspire, connect and resonate long after the final note. And we’re just getting started. We’ll be back soon - louder, bolder and more unforgettable than ever.”

This year’s edition included participation from partners such as Morpheus, Royal Enfield, Bank of Maharashtra, Boomer, Woodpecker Beer, Reliance Digital, Muthoot, Gas-O-Fast, Maharashtra Tourism, Mahabelly, Naivedyam, Bili Hu, Neytt Homes, Oxford Bookstore, DC Books Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), VLCC, Epicuria Mall, Pride Plaza, and others, providing a platform for music, culture, and storytelling.