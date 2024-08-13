Red FM unveils RJ Purab as new voice of Delhi’s Morning No.1 show

New Delhi: Red FM has announced the launch of RJ Purab as the new host of Red FM Delhi’s Morning No. 1 Show, which began on August 12th, 2024.

The grand launch of RJ Purab was spearheaded by a campaign called ‘Purab Palat Dega.’ One of the campaign’s highlights was the renovation of a damaged park, a project that aimed to encourage kids to return to outdoor activities and revitalise community spaces, like doodling over potholes to bring the authority's attention.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Radio has had the uncanny ability to build a personal connection while being tucked away in the studios. This connection is rightly spearheaded by the voice of the show, the brand custodians leading the show from the front. This is why, we are overjoyed to welcome RJ Purab to the Red FM Delhi family. His unparalleled entertainment skills and ability to connect with listeners are going to set a new precedence in radio programming. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member as you have given us always.”