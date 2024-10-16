Red FM partners with Runveer 6.0: The Infantry Marathon

New Delhi: Red FM has announced its partnership with the 6th edition of Runveer: The Infantry Marathon - Sherdil Kargil.

The event pays tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army.

The marathon will take place on November 10, 2024, at the Garrison Ground, Infantry School, MHOW, and will bring together army personnel and civilians in a spirited celebration of patriotism and unity.

The Runveer Marathon is organised annually to commemorate Infantry Day and honour the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This year’s event is a special tribute to the battlefield heroics during the Kargil War. Participants will run across multiple categories—21 km, 10 km, and 5 km—demonstrating solidarity and shared love for the country. The event goes beyond competition and fostering interactions between the army and local communities.

Attendees will also experience unique attractions such as a Bagpiper’s Show, Weapon & Equipment Display, Microlight Aircraft Fly Past, and a Warm-up Zumba Session, with Red FM's RJs serving as hosts.