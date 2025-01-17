Red FM launches "The Voice of Kumbh”

New Delhi: Red FM announced its latest initiative, "The Voice of Kumbh," a 39-day immersive journey designed to transform radio into a presenting platform that brings the grandeur and spirituality of the Kumbh Mela to life.

This campaign will transport listeners to the heart of this sacred event, unveiling stories, performances, and experiences, truly becoming a cultural epitome.

Red FM’s Morning RJ will embark on a spiritual journey and dive into the rich history and spiritual significance of six iconic temples of Prayagraj with ‘Parikrama Prayagraj Ki’. From the ancient Nagvasuki Temple to the serene Bharadwaj Ashram, these revered sites will come alive through engaging on-air broadcasts and audio capsules that explore their timeless stories and traditions.

Adding to the magic, Red FM also presents "Boat to Sangam," a live broadcast from the confluence of the sacred rivers. This floating studio will host inspiring performances by talented local musicians, poets, and artists. Listeners can look forward to the inspiring voice of 12-year-old blind classical singer Gungun Jaiswal, soul-stirring poetry from Shivam Bhagwati, the melodious strains of Shri Rishi Mishra from the Banaras Gharana, among many others. These soulful performances and insightful conversations will unfold against the breathtaking backdrop of the Sangam, offering an unforgettable sensory experience. Red FM will be giving its listeners a chance to join the "Boat to Sangam" journey through daily contests.

To further enrich the listener experience, Red FM has also introduced "Katha Kumbh Ki," a compelling podcast series covering history and mythology, featuring renowned astrologer, vastu expert, and spiritual mentor Anita Doval. This series will delve into the profound beliefs and historical significance of the Kumbh Mela, offering listeners valuable insights and perspectives.

Throughout the campaign, Red FM will keep audiences informed with daily updates, including essential information on Shahi Snaan schedules provided by the government. Our mission is to ensure a seamless and enriching journey for all participants, making "The Voice of Kumbh" more than just a radio show – it’s a transformative experience.