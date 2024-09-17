Red FM forays into sports with Red Premier League

New Delhi: The Red Premier League, set to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, will feature 12 teams, 2 pools, and 37 matches.

Each team can include up to 4 national-level players and must also feature at least one Under-19 player. Every match will be streamed live on Red FM JK and JK Sports Time.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We are evolving sports as a core category at Red FM. Especially after the success of the Carrom Street Festival in Kolkata, we are now looking at sports as a powerful platform to connect with audiences beyond the limitations of radio. From podcasts to on-air campaigns, cricket has always been part of our DNA. This is why we are beyond thrilled to launch the Red Premier League, a dedicated sports IP, taking it to a more local level and engaging communities meaningfully. Moreover, after everything Kashmir has been through, it's time to introduce something uplifting and unifying: and we believe sports can offer a fresh and positive avenue for the region. We are looking forward to introducing this new exciting chapter to all the sports enthusiasts across the country.”