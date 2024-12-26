Red FM announces Riders Music Festival in Delhi

New Delhi: Red FM on Thursday announced the highly-anticipated revival of its flagship event, the Riders Music Festival (RMF).

Set to take place on February 8-9, 2025, in the heart of Delhi, this two-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable celebration of music, art, food, and all things automotive.

“A haven for the biking community, foodies, and music enthusiasts, the Riders Music Festival will bring together like-minded individuals from across the country in a grand celebration of bikes, beats, and vibes. With an electrifying mix of custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars, combined with spectacular live performances, curated streetwear, and delectable food, the Riders Music Festival is set to be an unmissable experience for festival lovers. As a build up to the festivities, the event will also host two weekend Breakfast Rides with enthusiastic biker groups in 32 cities across the country,” the FM station said in a press statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM, said, “We’re excited to bring the third edition of the Riders Music Festival back to the capital. This year, we’re celebrating the camaraderie and solidarity among bikers—values that no institution can instill. At the heart of this festival is the powerful connection between music and riding, two forces that truly bind us together. This time we’re also committed to brand and gender neutrality, welcoming bikers of all kinds, non-bikers, and people from all walks of life. We also aim to promote sustainability, with a focus on electric vehicles, to build a united, eco-conscious community."

Red FM also organised a prelude for the RMF, with Indian Paralympic champion Deepa Malik as the chief guest.

Malik said, “Biking has been my anchor through every phase of life, from teenage hobbies to reclaiming my identity after chest below paralysis at 29. Doctors told me I’d never walk again, so I made it my mission from my ‘Will Chair’ to ride again. Wheels, to me, symbolize freedom, not limits. Riding a modified bike helped me reclaim my mobility, enter the world of sports, and prove that passion can overcome any barrier. This is why at Riders Music Festival I feel like I have a personal connection. My book also captures this journey of embracing challenges with a #BringItOn spirit and proving abilities beyond disabilities.”

The Riders Music Festival 2025 boasts an exciting line-up of seven artist performances, headlined by the sensational Indian music director and singer Amit Trivedi along with featuring acts by Seedhe Maut, Paradox, Gurbax, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep and Raman Negi.