Rajasthan Patrika, DB Corp, and HT Media apply for FM Phase - III auction

New Delhi: Twenty applications are presently being considered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the third group of private FM radio phase-III channels.

JCL Infra, The Mathrubhumi, Rajasthan Patrika, DB Corp (MY FM), HT Media, South Asia FM, and the Malayala Manorama (Radio Mango) are among the twenty names on the list of applicants.

On October 14, the government invited applications for e-auctions for the allotment of 730 channels across 234 uncovered cities under the third batch of FM Phase-III radio channels.

Earlier in August, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal for conducting the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore, under the Private FM Radio Phase III policy.

The last date for submission of applications has been set as November 18, 2024.