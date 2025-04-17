Radio One operator Next Mediaworks appoints Rohit Kalra as CEO

New Delhi: The subsidiary of HT Media and operator of Radio One, Next Mediaworks, has announced the appointment of Rohit Kalra as Chief Executive Officer and Priyatn Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 17, 2025.

The announcement follows the resignations of outgoing CEO Ramesh Menon and CFO Amit Madaan, both of whom stepped down due to internal group-level responsibilities.

The company board also designated Sameer Singh, Non-Executive Director, as the new Chairman of the Board.

Next Mediaworks has announced the appointment of three new Independent Directors to its board. Ishant Juneja, Suryakant Gupta, and Pratibha Sabharwal have joined as Independent Directors, effective April 15, 2025.

All three have been appointed as Additional Directors (Independent), and their appointment as Independent Directors, not liable to retire by rotation, has been recommended for shareholder approval for a five-year term ending April 14, 2030.

At the same time, Lloyd Mathias and Suchitra Rajendra, both serving as Independent Directors, have resigned from the board effective close of business hours on April 15, 2025.

Kalra has over 24 years of experience across media, telecom, and consumer durables. He currently serves as the Chief Revenue Officer at HT Media. Kalra has also worked with Idea Cellular and Bharti Televentures, and holds an MBA in Sales & Marketing from IILM, Delhi, along with an Executive Program in Strategy Execution from ISB Hyderabad.

Agrawal, a Chartered Accountant, has over six years of experience in finance and accounts. He has been with the HT Media Group since 2021, where he serves as Manager – Finance & Accounts, overseeing both business and corporate finance functions.

Ishant Juneja is a finance expert and founder of Rrayze Business Solutions, with over 18 years of experience across strategic finance, taxation, and business consulting.

Suryakant Gupta is a practicing Company Secretary and founder of Surya Gupta & Associates. He currently serves as a Regional Council Member of the Northern India Regional Council of ICSI and has held several positions at the institute.

Pratibha Sabharwal brings over 15 years of experience in corporate compliance and workplace wellness.

​Next MediaWorks is a subsidiary of HT Media, which acquired it in 2019. Next MediaWorks owns and operates Radio One, a commercial radio network in India known for its international music format. Under HT Media's ownership, Radio One became part of the Fever Network, which includes other stations like Fever FM and Radio Nasha, expanding HT Media's presence in the FM radio industry. ​