Radio Mirchi parent ENIL slips into Rs 5.26 cr loss in Q1FY26 as ad revenue dips

New Delhi: Radio Mirchi parent, Entertainment Network (India), reported a net loss of Rs 5.26 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 116.94 crores, marking a 26.5% decline on a sequential basis. The revenue from operations in the quarter ending March 31, 2025 came in at Rs 156.71 crore.

In the revenue from operations reported, Rs 6.40 crores is attributed to the income generated by the businesses outside of India.

The revenue from operations saw a 3% uptick on-year, rising from Rs 113.46 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year.

On a sequential basis, the losses came out to be much more significant since in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a profit of Rs 12.16 crore.

The revenue was primarily driven by the digital vertical, along with events and solutions business. The radio advertising business remained flat.

The company, in its stock exchange filings, wrote, “Radio Advertising segment remained subdued, mainly due to the high base effect from Q1FY25, which saw a one-time boost from political advertising during the general elections last year. For Q1FY26, EBITDA excluding digital stood at Rs 16 Crores, with EBITDA margins at 17.5%.”

Commenting on the developments, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, “In a quarter marked by industry challenges and market volatility, our strategy of transformation from only Radio to Multimedia company has delivered promising results. Our Events and Solutions business grew a strong 33% in Q1, supported by our continued focus on solution-based offerings.

Our digital business, which registered a 41.2% growth, continues to gain momentum. Gaana is witnessing robust subscription uptake and consumer engagement - signaling growing user alignment. With improved cost efficiency and a sharpened focus on multiplatform expansion, ENIL is well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving media landscape.”