Radio industry braces for overhaul as AROI welcomes TRAI’s new framework

New Delhi: The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) on Tuesday hailed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) latest recommendations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as a game-changer for private FM radio broadcasters.

On February 21, 2025, the regulator released its recommendations on the Framework for Service Authorisations for the provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act-2023 which replaced the Telegraph Act, 1885.

The proposals allow FM stations to broadcast news and live sports, signaling a major shift after years of restrictions, while introducing a streamlined authorisation framework to replace the existing licensing regime.

TRAI’s recommendations, detailed in a framework for broadcasting services, permit private FM stations to air up to 10 minutes of news and current affairs per hour and provide live coverage of national sports events—moves long sought by the industry.

Additionally, broadcasters can now stream their radio content online concurrently, tapping into digital audiences without user control, a nod to the growing demand for digital platforms.

The AROI praised the shift to a technology-neutral approach, which frees broadcasters to adopt digital transmission methods, and the delinking of service authorisation from frequency auctions, set to enhance transparency.

The removal of mandatory co-location requirements for FM stations was also welcomed, offering operators flexibility to cut costs and optimise infrastructure. TRAI further proposed voluntary infrastructure sharing with telecom providers and a 10-year license renewal period with a 4% Adjusted Gross Revenue-based fee.

However, the AROI noted that some aspects, such as the mandatory migration to the new framework by 2030 and the proposed district-wise FM frequency allocation, require further dialogue. Existing licensees can opt into the new system without extra fees until their current permissions lapse, easing the transition.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023, which replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, underpins these changes, though its full implementation awaits appointed dates for various sections.

TRAI also suggested tailored Programme and Advertisement Codes for radio, diverging from broader media regulations.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been urged to reassess city-wise frequency allocations to expand coverage to rural districts.

An AROI representative called the recommendations a “welcome step” for growth and clarity but emphasised the need for industry input to refine certain provisions as the radio sector eyes a digital future.