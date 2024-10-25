Radio City reports Rs 2 crore loss in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Radio City, a subsidiary of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) under Jagran Prakash, has reported a net loss worth Rs 2 crore in Q2 FY2025 versus Rs 36.62 lakh profit in Q2 FY2024.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1.97 crore in Q2 FY2025 in comparison to Rs 1.33 crore EBITDA in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company announced that it has got a 5% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 55 crore in Q2 of FY2025.

In a regulatory filing, Radio City revealed that its market share has reached 19% in Q2 FY25.

Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director, said, “In the first half of the year, Radio City has shown resilience with an 8% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching Rs 114 crores, and an EBITDA of Rs 25 crores with margins at 22%. While the industry faced a slowdown due to a slow start to festive demand, we are encouraged by the business recovery in the latter part of the quarter.”

He added, “Despite these challenges, we successfully maintained our market share at 19%, reflecting our commitment to executing diverse strategies that strengthen our position in the radio industry.”

He said, “A significant part of our strategy involves investing in digital initiatives. We have made substantial strides in this area, including the launch of India’s first 24x7 video channel for a radio station on Jio TV, which has broadened our audience engagement.”

Our digital business has achieved remarkable growth of 33% year on year, underscoring our focus on content creation, distribution, and audience engagement. This growth positions us well as we adapt to the evolving media landscape, he commented.

Gupta further shared, “We are proud to be the preferred choice for advertisers, with 38% of the industry’s client base choosing Radio City and 30% of new clients opting for our platform. This reflects the strength of our brand and the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives.”