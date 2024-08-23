Radio City and WOKA collaborate to address younger demographic

Delhi: Radio City has announced a strategic collaboration with WOKA, an app designed specifically for children aged 2-12.

Through this collaboration, Radio City will leverage its younger demographic, aimed at providing a platform for marketers to connect with this audience segment.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and said, “We are excited to partner with WOKA, an app that aligns with our values of providing high-quality, trustworthy content. By combining our marketing expertise with WOKA’s innovative platform, we aim to create a fun and safe digital space for kids. This joining of hands allows us to reach a new generation of listeners, and we are confident that it will open up new avenues for marketers looking to engage with younger audiences. We look forward to making a positive impact together and reaching more families across India.”

Kiran Agarwal, Founder and Chairperson, WOKA, added, “The mission of WOKA is to make the world a better place and what better way to do it than by creating a safe and secure environment for our children and grandchildren. The WOKA App has been created with this in mind where the focus is on “Saaf, Safe Manoranjan” with underlining morals and values for our children. A safe space for our kids.

Our partnership with Radio City is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way children consume content. By combining WOKA’s unique and innovative platform with Radio City’s extensive reach and content expertise, we are poised to create a truly unique and impactful experience for young users and their families. In WOKA, as we like to say, ‘One World, One Family. ”