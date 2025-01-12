Prasar Bharati launches 'Kumbhvani' FM channel for Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati's radio division Akashvani launched 'Kumbhvani'—an FM channel dedicated to disseminating information related to the Maha Kumbh 2025, an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the FM channel at the Circuit House during the second day of his Prayagraj tour ahead of the mega religious congregation.

"Prasar Bharati has launched the OTT-based Kumbhvani FM channel to disseminate comprehensive information about the Maha Kumbh. Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, the channel will be on air from January 10 to February 26, operating daily from 5.55 am to 10.05 pm," the UP government said in the statement.

CM Adityanath expressed confidence that 'Kumbhvani' would not only reach new heights of popularity but also extend the spirit of the Maha Kumbh to remote villages where many people, despite their desire, cannot physically attend the event.

He emphasised that the channel would serve as a vital medium to deliver all relevant information about the Maha Kumbh to these distant communities.

"Such efforts would enable those in far-flung areas to experience and understand the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh," he said, noting the importance of live broadcasting.

Adityanath said this would allow them to share the pride of this grand celebration of 'Sanatan Dharma' with future generations.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Prasar Bharati for their efforts in launching Kumbhvani.

Adityanath noted that Akashvani was the first medium to connect people with folk traditions and culture. Recalling his childhood memories, he shared how he would listen intently to broadcasts of the Ramcharitmanas on Akashvani.

As technology advanced, Doordarshan introduced visual mediums, allowing people to experience these cultural narratives visually, he said.

He said that while many private channels later emerged, Prasar Bharati took proactive steps to adapt to the evolving media landscape.

Considering the challenges of reaching remote areas with limited connectivity, Prasar Bharati launched the special FM channel Kumbhvani during the Kumbh festivals in 2013, 2019, and now again in 2025, ensuring that the spirit of the Maha Kumbh reaches even the most distant regions, he added.

"The Maha Kumbh is not merely an event but a monumental celebration of Sanatan Dharma's pride, glory, and unity," Adityanath remarked, describing it as "a grand confluence where the essence of Sanatan Dharma can be witnessed." He urged those who view Sanatan Dharma through a narrow lens or those who perpetuate divisions based on communal differences, caste or untouchability to visit the Kumbh.

"Here, there are no barriers of sect, caste or gender. People from all walks of life gather to bathe in the same waters, united in faith, carrying the message of Sanatan pride to the entire world," he said.

This, he said, is the spiritual message of the Kumbh—a global congregation that symbolises harmony and inclusivity.

The CM also highlighted the growing interest of international visitors who seek to understand the profound depths of spirituality by immersing themselves in the Maha Kumbh.

"It is a remarkable moment, and Prasar Bharati has beautifully captured its essence through Kumbhvani," he said.

The Kumbhvani FM channel will not only broadcast live coverage of the daily events but will also share religious references and stories related to the Mahakumbh in remote villages, making the spiritual essence of the event accessible to all, according to the statement.

Reflecting on the power of media to amplify cultural pride, he recalled how Doordarshan's broadcast of the Ramayana during the Covid-19 lockdown saw a significant resurgence in viewership.

"Today, FM channels are immensely popular among the youth, and Kumbhvani will undoubtedly benefit from this trend," he added.

Also present at the occasion were Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr L Murugan, UP's deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and Prasar Bharati Board Chairman Navneet Sehgal.