New Delhi: Audio series platform Pocket FM has announced a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence tools into its content creation and production ecosystem.
The company said the collaboration will allow creators on the platform to incorporate AI-based tools into different stages of audio production. According to Pocket FM, the integration will be rolled out across workstreams used by more than 300,000 creators globally.
Pocket FM said it began restructuring its content creation infrastructure around generative AI in 2023. The platform currently hosts over 100,000 AI-native audio series, with titles developed using AI recording the fastest growth on the platform. The company said such titles are expanding at an average rate of around 30% month-on-month.
As part of the collaboration, Pocket FM will integrate APIs from OpenAI to support functions including content generation, editing and production within its creator ecosystem.
“At Pocket FM, AI is foundational to everything we do. Our collaboration with OpenAI takes our AI vision to a new level. By combining OpenAI's APIs with our deep content infrastructure and creator ecosystem, we are building something the world has not seen before: an entertainment platform where a single creator in any corner of the world can produce, publish, and reach millions of listeners globally, with the quality and consistency of a full production studio. This is what the democratisation of storytelling truly looks like,” said Prateek Dixit, Cofounder - Product, Tech and AI, Pocket FM.
Commenting on the collaboration, Oliver Jay, Managing Director - International at OpenAI, said, “Pocket FM is demonstrating how AI can help creators scale storytelling for global audiences. Our collaboration brings OpenAI’s technology into their creator ecosystem to support faster content creation, localisation, and distribution. This is a compelling example of how AI can expand creative opportunity, while keeping human creativity at the core.”