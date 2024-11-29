Pocket FM joins Zepto-Shaadi.com's viral saga

New Delhi: Audio series platform Pocket FM gatecrashed the Zepto-Shaadi.com bromance with its own blockbuster moment, delivering a hilarious yet hard-hitting carousel post.

Pocket FM crafted its own “we deliver” story, packed with milestones that make the company stand out in India’s entertainment landscape.

Speaking about the post, Vineet Singh, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications, Pocket FM, said, "We couldn’t resist jumping into the fun! We couldn’t just watch from the sidelines when storytelling is our forte! This post is our way of saying—whether it’s drama, growth, or humour, Pocket FM always delivers. And let’s be honest, if there’s a trend with deliveries involved, who better to join the party than the ones delivering 75,000+ stories faster than your next grocery bag?"

Pocket FM also turned up the volume on the viral Zepto-Shaadi.com bromance with a witty var-vadhu twist on Instagram.

While Zepto promised to deliver Manyavar’s outfit in 10 minutes, and Shaadi.com confessed that finding the var-vadhu takes a bit more time, Pocket FM swooped in with its signature punchline: Why wait? We deliver the var-vadhu’s audio series in less than 10 seconds!