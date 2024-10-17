Pankaj Tripathi dons new hat as radio host

New Delhi: Renowned actor, Pankaj Tripathi, has been chosen to be the radio host for the third season of Big FM’s, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.

While the first season of the show was hosted by Vidya Balan, the second season was hosted by Sadhguru.

Pankaj Tripathi said, “I am thrilled to don the hat of a radio host for the first time for Big FM’s Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho season 3, a show that presents varied perspectives on important topics. As an actor, I've always believed in the power of screenplay, but as a host for the radio network, I’m excited to explore the power of storytelling in an audio format. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in mindset to see the world differently and with this show, we will be aiming at exactly that.”

The show is expected to go on air in the last week of October.