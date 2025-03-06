Charlotte Melen joins New York Festivals 2025 Radio Awards advisory board

New Delhi: The New York Festivals 2025 Radio Awards competition has welcomed Charlotte Melén, Producer and Founder, Almost Tangible, to the New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board.

The Radio Awards Advisory Board is a select group of storytellers and industry leaders with experience in various audio disciplines.

“Melén’s pioneering work in immersive audio storytelling, especially the use of binaural and ambisonic microphones on location, has redefined the possibilities of the medium. Her team combines the highest production standards with a filmic sensibility to the delight of creators, brands, and listeners,” said Rose Anderson, EVP and Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“I am honoured to be invited by the New York Festivals Radio Awards to join their Advisory Board. Having been both a judge and a participant in the awards, I know the standards of entry and that the bar for winning a trophy is high. It's a pleasure and a privilege to be part of a platform that celebrates creative excellence in audio,” said Melén.

Melén also has experience in technology management consulting. She is currently the Chair of the Kristin Linklater Voice Foundation in Orkney, Scotland. She is a graduate of Emerson College.

NYF’s Radio Awards honours creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.

The Radio Awards 2024 winners were celebrated in a virtual ceremony on April 16. The ceremony included global audio highlights, award winners’ acceptance speeches and up-close and personal spotlights featuring some of radio’s storytellers.

NYF’s Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries. The competition aims to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.