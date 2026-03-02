MY FM goes live in seven Phase III auction markets, including Daman, Bhuj and Ratlam

New Delhi: MY FM, the radio brand of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, has launched seven new FM stations won in the Phase III Batch III auctions, taking its network to 37 stations.

The company said it has operationalised the new licences faster than other private FM players from the same auction round.

The newly launched stations are in Daman, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Ratlam, Pali, Sri Ganganagar and Alwar. MY FM said it is the first private FM broadcaster to go live in each of these markets.

The broadcaster also said the new stations have received DAVP rate approval, enabling government advertising on these frequencies.

MY FM said the remaining seven stations are expected to go live in Q1 FY 2026-27, by the end of June 2026.

Once those launches are completed, the network will have 44 stations, which the company said would make it the fourth-largest private radio player in India.

Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, "Happy to share that we are the only Radio Station in the country to pick the maximum number of licenses in Phase 3 – Batch 3 auctions. We remain very positive about Radio and its growth going forward. The heart-warming response from these cities reaffirms the strength of the medium, and people are loving the 1st Private FM experience.”

Rahul Namjoshi, CEO – MY FM, added, “Speed of execution is a game changer in our business. We are extremely proud of our team for launching seven cities in the shortest possible time. We look forward to adding the remaining seven cities at the earliest and further strengthening our national footprint.”