Mirchi launches Season 6 of FLAT 983 to reward unsung heroes

New Delhi: FM station Mirchi celebrated the return of its renowned initiative, FLAT 983, with an exciting Season 6.

This impactful campaign, Mirchi said, aims at bringing social change with the powerful tagline ‘Unke liye ghar, jinhone kiya Garv se sar upar’—a tribute to everyday heroes committed to bettering society through their community service.

Sponsored by Investor’s Clinic, this groundbreaking initiative honoured and rewarded extraordinary individuals who made a real difference in their communities.

Whether it was through social work, healthcare, education, environmental conservation, or other forms of service to humanity, Mirchi recognized the selfless acts of people who deserved to be celebrated. Season 6 of FLAT 983 gifted one such hero, Pooja Sharma, the ultimate reward—a dream flat, as a gesture of gratitude for her dedication to uplifting others.

Since its inception, FLAT 983 has been a powerful platform to honour remarkable people.

Previous seasons featured awe-inspiring stories that touched the hearts of millions. Each season has celebrated everyday heroes from different walks of life, from those offering a helping hand to the underprivileged to individuals working tirelessly in critical situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its various themes, FLAT 983 has consistently shone a spotlight on those who have made meaningful contributions to society, embodying the spirit of selflessness and dedication.

This year, Season 6 continued the tradition of highlighting inspiring figures. The journey was divided into four phases, beginning with teaser campaigns and opening nominations across the country.

Nominations poured in, bringing attention to individuals making extraordinary contributions to society. After the nomination phase, a rigorous shortlisting process identified the most deserving candidates, and the final winner was determined by an esteemed jury.

Among the finalists for Season 6 were remarkable changemakers such as Manvi Rai, an animal rights advocate who dedicated her time to protecting and caring for dogs; Akash Ranison, an environmentalist driving change through his work on sustainability; Pooja Sharma, whose brave efforts in cremating abandoned bodies showcased deep humanity; Rajat Rathore, a Delhi policeman with a passion for singing; and Ritik, the viral Delhi metro singer known for his soulful performances.

The season concluded on Friday in Noida, where the five shortlisted participants were honoured for their exceptional contributions to society.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the ultimate winner, Pooja Sharma, whose extraordinary dedication to humanity left a profound impact. Pooja's selfless efforts in cremating abandoned and unclaimed bodies during some of the most challenging times showcased her deep compassion and bravery. In a society where such acts often go unnoticed, her unwavering commitment to ensuring dignity in death for those forsaken by others set her apart as a true hero. As a token of appreciation for her remarkable service, Mirchi awarded Pooja a dream flat, symbolising the reward for her tireless efforts in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who could no longer speak for themselves.