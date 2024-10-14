Mirchi launches Season 5 of talk show ‘What Women Want’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Mirchi has launched the fifth season of the talk show ‘What Women Want’ by Kareena Kapoor Khan, co-presented by Dabur Gulabari and Dabur Amla.

Season 5 will feature celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Neena Gupta, Shreya Ghoshal, Kiran Rao, Saina Nehwal, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Brar, Radhika Gupta and Mandira Bedi—each bringing something unique to the table.

During the show, these guests will open up about their personal lives, professional successes, challenges and failures they’ve faced along the way. From exploring themes like ambition and overcoming societal expectations to discussing work-life balance and navigating the complexities of modern life, these figures will unveil the real people behind the public personas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am thrilled to kickstart this new season. What makes this so truly remarkable is the wide range of unique experiences our guests bring to the table. Their unfiltered conversations about facing highs and lows in both their personal and professional lives, shattering barriers in their fields and their stories will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. These stories aren't just inspiring - they are relatable and offer something for everyone to connect with. I'm very excited for the audiences to witness these moments and take away something meaningful from each episode.”

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of Entertainment Network India, added, "What Women Want has always been about creating a space for honest and heartfelt conversations. In Season 5, we’re bringing together a wonderful mix of guests from different walks of life, each opening up about their personal journeys—whether it’s their successes, challenges, or moments of growth. These conversations go beyond just being entertaining; they connect with viewers on a deeper, more personal level, sparking reflection and real inspiration. We’re excited to share these stories with our audience and can’t wait to see how Season 5 will continue to engage and inspire everyone.”